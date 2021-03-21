NAB taking action against the ‘untouchable’: chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said the watchdog is taking action against those who were untouchable in the past.

“NAB and Pakistan can co-exist, however, corruption and Pakistan cannot,” he said, adding that some people are hiding behind their cases of alleged corruption, money laundering, assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority by blaming the NAB.

The chairman said that NAB believes in ‘zero corruption, 100% development’. “NAB is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption. It is taking action against all those as per laws who remained in government were untouchable in the past and are now being questioned about their illegal actions, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and loss to national exchequer,” he said.

He said that NAB is making all-out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful and big fish having allegedly unprecedented stories on their credit. He said that has recovered Rs.487 billion during the tenure of present management which is a record achievement

“Today, Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts. Pakistan is the first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB. This is just because of the proactive anti-corruption strategy adopted by NAB.

The NAB has proved that its actions against all stakeholders are across the board as it does not believe in victimization. The prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against the mighty as NAB sees case not face. NAB’s actions have been lauded by national and international organizations, civil society and people at large. “NAB would continue its efforts for indiscriminate accountability to all as under the leadership of Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB,” the NAB statement concluded.