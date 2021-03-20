Monaco close in on top three by thrashing St Etienne 4-0

PARIS: AS Monaco closed the gap with second-placed Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais to one point after thrashing St Etienne 4-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday. Having already missed an early penalty, forward Stevan Jovetic fired Monaco into the lead in the 13th minute, drilling an effort into the bottom corner. A powerful strike from Aurelien Tchouameni doubled the visitors’ advantage nine minutes into the second half before Sofiane Diop and Krepin Diatta completed the 4-0 rout. The comfortable victory moved Niko Kovac’s side on to 59 points, one behind Paris St Germain and third-placed Olympique Lyonnais ahead of the pair’s meeting on Sunday. Lille top the standings with 63 points.













