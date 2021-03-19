10gm gold price increases to Rs 86,800

Gold futures price witnessed a rise in the international market as US bond yields eased from the 14-month highs on Friday. Resultantly, the price of yellow metal in the country witnessed an increase. The price of 10 grams yellow metal increased to Rs86,800 with a gain of Rs400. The closing price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs86,400 on Thursday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went up and it was available at $1,740.70 an ounce at 1555 hours GMT after gaining $3.20 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Thursday last.













