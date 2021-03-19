Govt increases wheat support price to Rs1,800/40kg

The government has decided to increase wheat support price to Rs1,800 per 40kg. This was announced by Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam while addressing a joint news conference along with Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan after attending a high level meeting on wheat prices with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Friday.

The minister said the decision has been taken after reviewing international prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said this is a historic decision as for the first time in the history the minimum support price has been increased by Rs400 in one year. He said, “We have also decided not to increase the flour prices despite the increase in wheat prices.”

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Punjab government has spent Rs80 billion on flour subsidy and it plans to continue this facility. He said, “We will continue the release of wheat to mills for smooth supply of flour.”