Three-day Thar festival enthralls residents

The three-day Thar festival organized by district administration in collaboration with Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Thar Foundation and some other organizations began in Mithi town on Friday.

On the first day of the colorful festival, various events were organized to entertain several hundred participants, who had thronged the town to witness the mega various programs of the event. Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani along with MPA Qsim Siraj Soomro, MPA Faqeer Mohammad Bilalani, DC Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Soho and with the officials of the sponsors of the mega festival infuriated the colour cultural festival.

Dr Malani speaking to the media persons during his visits to different stalls highly lauded the efforts of the organizers of the mega event and said that such events with very activities would to not only promote and project the culture, traditions, music,art and other various other aspects of the desert district but also to inculcate trends of the competition especially among the students of the district. We are trying our best to give exposure to the talent of Thar and an opportunity to people from other regions to come and see the various other hidden aspects, he said. Dr Malani added that it was beyond any doubt that Thar was all set to change Pakistan but added that it was also the time to overhaul the infrastructure of the entire desert district by providing all basic amenities of life to all the desert dwellers.

He said that it was the dream of late Ms Benazir Bhutto to complete the mega power projects by utilizing the coal reserves of Thar and said PPP government under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Zardari and the supervision of chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made it possible much before the stipulated time.” The mission envisaged by PPP leaders has been accomplished by dedicated and highly professionals around us: he added and said that those who put their efforts in such projects needed the respect and big applause from all people.

Such events will further bring change, diversity and prove the catalyst for the true change and transformation, he said and added that after the construction of the roads across the district Thar became one of the biggest tourism spots of the province. He said that with the sincere efforts of the Sindh government Thar was not only generating the power but had become the hub of the tourism after number of the results were established in Nagarparkar, Mithi and in some other towns.

The PPP MPA Qasim Siraj Sommro said that it was the great achievement of those, who put their resources and energies to organize such event in Mithi to provide enough recreational activities and other cultural performances to participants and gave opportunities to various other organizations to display the true beautiful colours of Thar at their different stalls.”

We must give credit the efforts of all those, who are at the forefront to bring progress and prosperity in Thar and now are organizing colorful events.

Faqeer Sher Mohammad Bilalani said that such events were the need of the hour at the time when the desert district was all set to change Pakistan and the destiny of its people. He said that mining companies like SECMC and its Thar Foundation had achieved the tremendous targets and fulfilled their commitments both to the government to produce power and providing the maximum relief to the people of the Islamkot taluka.

DC Tharparkar, Mohammad Nawaz Soho sai said that he and other participants were amazed to see the talent of students and other participants who displaced different feats. Mr Soho thanked all those who had help them organize such events and said that in the coming two days more activities and shows would be presented hey officials of the various organizations said that they had just provided the assistance to the district government with a view to promote the healthy activities and to show the people around Pakistan and beyond that how Thar was fast transforming and going to change Pakistan by generating coal-fired power to cater to need the need of electricity.

They said that their company and Thar Foundation from the very first day had supported each and every healthy activities and initiatives with a view to treat the people of Thar coalfields as the quall partners in their development which was undergoing in a very transparent manner with the consent of the people.

They observed that such events would not only provide the platform for the people from different walks of life to actively participate in a number of the contests and feats and other performances by the jawans of Rangers, students, the local people. The camel, bull races were also among the main features during the first day of the festival.