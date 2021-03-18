Pandas have surprises for Kung Fu fans

China: Pandas have surprise for fan of kung fu. Chinees knows about the kung fu a lot so many of other people attract due to Chinese kung fu.

The micro-movie tells the story of Neo, who’s addicted to Chinese culture, especially its food and art. Neo came to Shanghai from Canada recently, hoping to be apprenticed to learn the ancient art of kung fu.

With clues left by his best friend, Neo got up early to explore the city, trying to find the mysterious kung fu master. To his surprise, he discovered that almost everyone in the city was a master, from a 9-year-old child to a man in his 70s, from a waitress in a teahouse to a worker. More interestingly, these masters in one accord transform themselves to become a very cute panda when showing their unique kung fu skills. Enlightened by these “Panda masters,” Neo finally discovered that Chinese breathing is the secret behind kung fu.

If you like this movie, why not follow panda Qiqi to practice exercises featuring Chinese breathing, customized by Professor Yao Fei from the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The workout can be completed within a minute so that you can practice anytime, anywhere. Eight basic movements draw inspiration from four different animals — tigers, deer, bears and birds — and are easy to remember. Professor Yao believes that if you keep practicing, the workout can improve your health, especially helping with blood circulation, soothing muscle strain and improving sleep and digestion.