Tree Plantation Campaign launched in Quetta

Taraqee Foundation with the support of United Nations Development Program (UNDP Pakistan), Forest and Wildlife Department and Government of Balochistan initiated a mass tree plantation campaign called “Chand Meri Zameen-Phool Mera Watan,” here in Quetta.

As per the details the drive targets multiple cities of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin and Nushki. The campaign aims to plant 2,500 plants in urban Quetta, 42,000 Plants in Maseelakh, 35,000 Plants in Band Khushdil Khan, 35,000 Plants in Pishin and Nushki. The campaign is bringing together various stakeholders including the Government of Balochistan, Local and International Organizations, UN Agencies, Students, General Public and volunteers to make the Province “Clean and Green ”

In continuation of the above, another mega event of tree plantation campaign has been initiated at Band Khushdil Khan, district Pishin. AT the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was invited as the chief guest. The SAPM while delivering the speech at the occasion said that the Billion Tree Tsunami Project has become the identity of Pakistan in the entire World. While appreciating the efforts of Taraqee Foundation supported by UNDP Pakistan, he said that efforts made at local level are highly applaudable.

While talking to Daily Times, Malik Amin Aslam said that the Federal Government will monitor the interventions and also replicate such models in other potential areas. He said that such projects will also provide employment to the local people, and added that during his visit to nearby areas of Quetta City, he has identified some potential sites and will try to initiate the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

The SAPM also said that an institute will be established in Ziarat where people will be trained to secure the forest. To a question he replied “Obviously, Green and Clean Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” adding the federal government was utilizing all its resources to grow and secure the forests. He said measures were being taken to protect forests and wildlife and to expand steps for the development of the district. During his visit he formally inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Band Khushdil Khan Pishin, Hanna lake road and Obashta Rest House in Ziarat.

During the event Mr. Siddiq Mandokhail, Secretary Forest & Wildlife; Mr. Qaim Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Pishin; Mr. Abdul Jabbar, Chief Conservator Forest Department; Mr. Niaz Kakar, Conservator of Forest (North) Forest Department; Mr. Tahir Malik, Senior General Manager Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF); Mr. Ali Imran, Director Billion Tree Tsunami Project; and Mr. Allah Dad Luni, President Board of Directors Taraqee Foundation Amjad Rasheed were also present and expressed their views on the importance of plantation and its effects to the environment. A delegation of 15 Journalists from Karachi led by Pakistan Council of Media Women Humaira Motala and local media representatives also participated in the event.

Mr. Amjad Rashid, Chief Executive of Taraqee Foundation, expressed his views during the ceremony and explained that the current decade is known as the United Nations’ Decade of Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030. Taraqee Foundation has taken these initiatives to play its role in achieving the great target which is duly supported by UNDP and there are possibilities of further support from UNDP but there is a need that other development partners should also come forward and support us in similar manner UNDP is continuing. Further he explained that Taraqee Foundation with the support of other Civil Society Organizations will expand the campaign of “Chand Meri Zameen – Phool Mera Wattan” and continue to provide safe environment to future generations.