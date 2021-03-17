NHA, SUPARCO sign deal for monitoring National Highway Authority network

National Highway Authority (NHA) & Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Signed an Agreement today at NHA, HQ under which National Highway Authority’s’ entire network will be monitored by using Satellite Technology. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum, Member SUPARCO Mr. Zafar Iqbal and Senior officers of NHA, SUPARCO and Ministry of Communications were also present. NHA’s Member (Planning) Mr. Asim Amin and Director Commercial SUPARCO Brig ® Tahir Islam signed the agreement.

According to the detailed National Highway Authority (NHA) will engaged Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for monitoring of its network using satellite technology.

Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellite Technology provides advance and powerful mechanism to efficiently manage and integrate the numerous types of information necessary for the planning, design, construction, analysis, operation, maintenance and administration of transportation system and facilities. NHA and SUPARCO signed an agreement in Islamabad for monitoring of its network using satellite technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence to support the efficient decision making. The Project will be executed over a period of Three Years during which the capacity of NHA Staff will also be enhanced to achieve the sustainability of NHA Geographical Information System and Implementation of Intelligent Transportation System in future.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum said that agreement between NHA and SUPARCO will pave the way for effective monitoring of NHA network and discipline the traffic on Motorways and National Highways.