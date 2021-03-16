President felicitates chairman Senate on re-election

President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on becoming the chairman Senate for the second time and expressed confidence that he would fulfil his responsibilities with the same diligence as done in previous tenure. The President said this while talking to the Senate chairman who called on him on Monday. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and the newly elected Senator from Balochistan Samina Mumtaz were also present on the occasion. Dr Alvi also extended felicitations to Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Samina Mumtaz on their election. The President expressed best wishes to the senators and chairman.













