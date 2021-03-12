South City Hospital and Services Hospital Karachi unite in the war against COVID-19

Setting a precedent for public and private healthcare institutions, Karachi’s leading healthcare provider South City Hospital joins forces with a notable public healthcare provider, Services Hospital Karachi. Dedicated to working as a community without any discriminations, both the parties aim at sharing their expertise to help build each other while also serving the community without any discriminations.

As part of the partnership, CEO South City Hospital, Dr. Saadia Virk along with her consortium of experts will be helping Services Hospital set up a fully functional Neo Natal Care Unit – providing easier access for neo natal care for masses; whereas Services Hospital has ensured vaccinations for all SCH doctors and support staff. The collaboration will officially make South City Hospital, the first hospital of Karachi with fully vaccinated employees. Thus, furthering Dr. Virk’s vision of transforming her hospital’s premise into a safe zone for all visitors and staff.

Acknowledging SCH’s efforts, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Dero, Head of Department of Paediatrics and Focal Person for Mass Vaccination Centre at Services Hospital stated, “At the end of the day, no matter private or public, our focus is to help support our community and that too, without any discriminations. This particular partnership will hopefully set the precedent for other such private institutions to take ownership of existing public institutions.”

Here’s to hoping more healthcare institutions will take this model as an example and help the country in its struggle to combat Corona Virus.