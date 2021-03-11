Danial Afzal Khan and Alizeh Shah starring in upcoming web-series ‘Dhulan Aur 1 Raat’

The talented and dashing fitness enthusiast Danial Afzal Khan, after two blockbuster projects, will now be starring alongside actress Alizeh Shah, in an upcoming horror-thriller web series called ‘Dhulan Aur 1 Raat.’

The web-series revolves around a bride and the events that unfold on the night of her wedding. The entire series will interestingly enough be a prolongation of one night. It has been penned down by Mansoor Syed, directed by Rao Ayaz Shahzad and produced by Farhan Gauher.

When asked about the web-series, Danial Afzal Khan went on to say, “When I read the script, I knew instantly that it is written marvellously, because storylines for thriller, horror films and series are mostly repetitive. This one seemed very intriguing and different to me, and I am glad to be a part of it.”

The original web-series is all set to release on March 26, on the new OTT streaming platform UrduFlix.

Danial is an outstanding actor and fitness enthusiast. This young and heart throbbing actor has been a part of many mega and block buster projects like ‘Raaze Ulfat’, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat’, ‘Aksband’, ‘Ye Raha Dil’, ‘Gustakh Ishq’, Dil Banjara’ and ‘Umme-Haniya’. He has managed to carve a niche for himself in the budding entertainment industry of Pakistan.