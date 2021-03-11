President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated the PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi

KARACHI: President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated the PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi today. On his arrival, he was received by Air Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing at the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the relentless efforts of the team, who completed the project in record time, as per the standards of Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the world has witnessed that we returned the Indian Pilot without any pressure. Lauding the PAF professionalism the Chief Guest said that the entire world has seen the professional competency of PAF after 27th Feb, 2019. The chief guest also visited various facilities of the Institute and interacted with the faculty and members.

Earlier, Air Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force while expressing his views said that education and training has remained the hallmark of PAF ever since its inception. He further said that as a progressive organization, PAF embraced the latest global trends in quality education, embedded the educational theory and practice with state of the art technology, infused education with critical thinking and opened the platform nationwide.

During each course the members of PAF Air War College Institute are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars / Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Additionally, exclusive interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course. Seminars are also regularly conducted to promote inter-services operational harmony and jointness.