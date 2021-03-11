CTD exposes MQM-London female leader Kehkashan Haider for running target killing network in Karachi





KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid on Thursday revealed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider ran a target killing network in Karachi.

Omar Shahid held a press conference along with Rangers officials and apprised of the joint operation conducted by CTD and Rangers. He told that Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-L target killers in 2017.

n a press conference with the Sindh Rangers on Thursday, the CTD revealed an audiotape of Haider talking to a man, suspected to be a target killer, and offering him money.

“Look, I had told Elia to give you 15, okay. I’m

working on something, if everything works out, I’ll try to arrange 50 more for

you by the next week.,” the MQM-L leader was heard saying.

“Ji baji [Okay, elder sister],” the man replied.Haider told the man that if the “job” is done well, she will pay him between Rs100,000 to Rs200,000. “See, there will be one pilot. And there will be another one. You don’t have to make small talk with any of them.”

She reiterated that the job has to be completed and invited him to a place where the “number plates will be changed”.

Colonel Shabbir said their targets had been individuals whose deaths held potential for creating sectarian strife in the city while DIG Hamid added that other targets were politicians of the city. He refused to share any further details about the targets, citing “concerns about their safety”.