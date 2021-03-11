ECC approves Ramadan Relief Package worth 7.5 billion

The federal government of Pakistan is all set to facilitate the public with Ramadan Relief package of 7.5 billion. The Utility stores will provide 19 essential food items at subsidized rates.

The relief package was approved in a meeting held on Wednesday by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), presided by the Federal minister of finance and revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Ministry of Industries and Production presented a ‘Ramadan Relief Fund-2021’ as directed by Prime Minister to provide maximum relief to the marginalized segments of the society during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was decided in the meeting that during Ramadan, the utility stores will ensure the provision of 19 essential food items under the proposed relief package of worth approximately Rs7.8 billion.

These items include wheat flour, sugar, ghee, oil, pulses (channa, moong, maash), baisen, rice, tea, milk etc. The Ramadan relief package will continue till Chand Raat.

Furthermore, the Punjab government will also set up special Ramadan bazaars in different cities of the province.