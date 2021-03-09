ECP set to hear Haider Gilani leaked video case today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of Ali Haider Gilani’s leaked video matter on March 9 (today) on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Commission fixed the new date for hearing while accepting the request of PTI for its early hearing.

Earlier, the ECP had fixed March 11 for hearing of Gilani’s leaked video matter. The Commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nayyer Bukhari in his application on corrupt practices during the Senate polls.

Similarly, the ECP will also hear the matter of video related to the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on March 9. The application on the matter was submitted by Javed Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Earlier, PTI leaders had urged the ECP to fix early hearing of Senate elections leaked video scandal of the son of senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani. Demanding an early action over the scam, they had said the important petition should be heard quickly and before the next Senate session.

Talking to media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said that everyone knows the objective behind the Gilani’s son meeting on which a video was also leaked later. Farrukh Habib said that the whole nation is fully aware of the leaked video in which he informed method of spoiling vote in Senate polls.

Maleeka Bukhari said a huge money was spent in Senate elections for horse-trading. She said ECP should not issue notification of Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory and legal action should also be taken against Gilani’s son.