Citizen centric policing to ensure free registration, prevention of crimes: IG Punjab

Inam-GhaniInspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said on Monday, that under Citizen Centric Policing, besides improving the image of the Police and serving and protecting the citizens, ensuring free registration of crimes and immediate steps for their prevention are among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

Punjab’s police chief made these remarks while chairing the meeting on Citizen Centric Policing, Crime Free Registration and Monitoring System at the Central Police Office.

IGP said a new app should be developed for digital monitoring of all stages from application receipt to FIR registration at the front desk in which the time of application receipt and registration of case at the front desk can be seen with just one click, so that the perpetrators of delay in processing could held liable and Departmental and legal proceedings against them could be expedited.

He further said that the new Citizen Centric Policing and Monitoring System should be launched as soon as possible as a pilot project from Kasur District and this system equipped with new features would be developed by Additional IG Investigation, DIG IT and DPO Kasur together.

The police chief added that after receiving the application for robbery, burglary and theft, those responsible for delay in registration of cases should be held accountable while Additional IG Investigation should brief about the progress made in software for provision to Regional monitoring units by 1st April.

Sincere efforts should be made to solve the problems of the citizens calling 15 Emergency numbers, who should be treated with good manners, and special attention must be given to the monitoring system to get the feedback of the citizens regarding the first responder, IGP said while issuing these instructions to the officers.

During the meeting, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar, briefed about the pilot project launched for the improvement of new Citizen Centric Policing and monitoring system, and said that there is increasing reliance on efficient use of information technology to make police working more efficient and transparent. The focus is on ensuring effective monitoring of each case as well as close monitoring so that crime can be eradicated in accordance with modern policing and the performance of officers and staff can be monitored.

The DOP added that a feature has been created in the monitoring system to get feedback from the citizens about the first responder, under which the calling citizens are satisfied with the behavior and cooperation of the first responder, they can send their feedback by answering yes or no on SMS. He further informed that a checklist would also be part of the system to provide all possible legal guidance to the citizens during the prosecution while monitoring feature was also being added in the system to ensure timely attendance of witnesses in the courts.

Under the new system, public feedback on police services has been made compulsory, so that the police should continue to take steps to improve it by comparing their performance in the light of public opinion, DPO Kishwar added. During the meeting, the IG Punjab also emphasized that close monitoring should be ensured for the success of this project initiated with regard to Citizen Centric Policing, so that the process of delivery of justice to the citizens could be further improved by improving the service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Police Force, Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and others senior officers.