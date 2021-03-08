63 mega corruption cases disposed of out of 179 cases, NAB meeting told

The accountability courts have disposed of around 63 mega corruption cases out of 179 such cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

This was revealed in a high level meeting presided over by the NAB’s Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday.

The meeting was informed that some 95 mega corruption cases were still under trial in different accountability courts and early hearing pleas were being filed in the relevant accountability courts for prompt disposal.

According to details, Rs 4.364 billion fine had been imposed on corrupt elements in 12 mega corruption cases; various accused including Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others had been fined Rs 613 million; Ishtiaq Hussain; messers Bariq Syndicate, Rawalpindi and others were fined Rs 200 million, management of Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society and land suppliers Rs 70 million; Haris Afzal son of Sher Muhammad and others Rs 1 billion; Seth Nisar Ahmed and others Rs 179.069 million; Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, chief Executive/Director Haris Steel Industry, private limited and others Rs 331 million; Raza Habib, Chief Executive officer, Mrs Shumaila, messers Jannat Apparal, private limited Faisalabad Rs174 million; Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Rs 435 million; management of Galaxy City Rawalpindi and others Rs 213 million; Ayaz Khan Niazi, former chairman NICL and others Rs 900 million; Syed Murid Kazim, former provincial minister for Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Ahsanullah; former senior member Board of Revenue and others Rs 200 million; Saeed Akhtar, Pakistan Railways and others Rs 3.78 million US dollars.

Also the bureau had recovered Rs 7.859 billion by striking a voluntary return deal in six cases and deposited in national exchequer. Of which Rs1.902 billion had been recovered from Alhamra Hills and Eden Builders management through voluntary return, Rs 80 million had been recovered from management of Manzar Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Mauza Jhando and others , Rs 313.308 million had been recovered from M Amjad Aziz, chief executive officer, Divine Developers private limited and others through plea bargain, Rs 60 million recovered from Khushal Associates, Naushera and others; Rs 14 million has been recovered from Shahnawaz Marri, former provincial minister for sports, Balochistan, Rs 5.5 billion was recovered in voluntary return from former project director Police Department , Balochistan Riaz Ahmed and the recovered amount has been deposited in the national exchequer.

The meeting was told that overall Rs 1.256 billion had been recovered from the culprits involved in four mega corruption cases through plea bargain and the recovered amount has been deposited into national exchequer. Of which Rs 300 had been recovered from Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to former chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others; Rs440 million from messrs capital builders, private (new Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others; Rs 311 million from the management of messers Tele Town private limited and land suppliers and others; Rs 205 million from Rao Faheem Yasinm, Rao Naveed Yasin and messrs Wind mills Restaurant, Lahore , partners and others through plea bargain.

The meeting was told that two mega cases had been referred to relevant institutions for further action whereas one case has been merged with the other case.

Further accountability courts had given verdict in favour of the accused in 11 mega corruption cases out of a total of 179 such cases.

NAB has filed appeals against the exoneration of the accused and the cases against them are under trial right now. Furthermore 10, inquiries, 11 investigations, are under trial whereas 95 references of mega corruption cases were under trial in different accountability courts.