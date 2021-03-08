Abacus appoints Fatima Asad Khan Chief Executive Officer

Abacus – a leading technology, consulting, and outsourcing firm, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Fatima Asad Khan as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Whilst Asad Ali Khan continues as Chairman of the Board, he will no longer serve as the CEO. Also, Muhammad Aamer Chaudhary shall assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Board. Abbas Khan and Paul Batchelor shall continue as non-executivemembers of the Board of Directors and Alliya Haider as Corporate Secretary.

Over the last 24 years with Abacus, Fatima has been an integral member of the top leadership at Abacus and spearheaded major strategy and technology initiatives across the firm’s portfolio, most notably delivering solutions in Digital Transformation, Enterprise Innovation, Corporate Governance, Strategic Change and Human Capital Management.

“During this time of rapid transformation, Fatima Asad Khan is clearly the best person to lead the firm. Fatima has the track record of leading with innovation and creating value for our stakeholders that we believe is critical to lead Abacus,” said Asad Ali Khan, Abacus’ Chairman of the Board. “We are on a positive growth trajectory at Abacus, and I am confident that this realignment of Abacus’ corporate governance framework shall enable us to innovate at a faster pace with improved capabilities and offerings for our clients, and we would be able to ensure sustainable growth, consistent with our vision and strategy.” As a pioneer in the consulting, outsourcing, and technology space, he added, “The impact Abacus has made on our people’s lives and collectively on our client’s business is undeniable, and I can see a glorious future ahead as we continue to reinvent ourselves and be the transformation partner of choice for our clients and partners.”

In her statement, Fatima AsadKhan, commented, “Abacus has always been a true transformation partner for its clients, bringing revolutionizing solutions in Strategy, Technology, Human Resources, and Outsourcing. I am truly honoured to have been chosen to lead the firm. This is an exciting time for all of us at Abacus. With our strategic partners like SAP, Mercer, Google Cloud, UiPath, CCL and many more, we are looking forward to continuing to drive innovation and growth for our clients worldwide. I believe we have the best people, culture, and value, which have successfully served the company in its 34-year history. As the firm enters its next wave of expanded innovation and growth, together with our people, we will continue to accelerate our ability to deliver innovation-driven business solutions to our customers more quickly while providing the best career opportunities for our people.”