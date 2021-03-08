Shaan-e-Pakistan’s Phygital Fashion Summit kicks off!

Shaan-e-Pakistan kickstarted the most anticipated fashion event of the year, Pakistan’s first ever Phygitial Fashion Summit 2021 in Karachi.

With an exclusive list of fashion icons, the Karachi leg of the Summit took place on ground at Dolce Vita Home, COM3, Clifton. The complete show is scheduled to be broadcasted digitally for audience world over.

With an air of luxury, style, fashion and beauty, Shaan-e-Pakistan’s first ever Phygital Fashion Summit officially commenced with a red carpet graced by Karachi’s glitterati and fashion fraternity. After the National Anthem, the attendees were warmly welcomed via an opening address by Anoushey Ashraf and a performance by Ali Tariq. Supported by maestros of the Pakistani fashion fraternity, Huma Nassr, CEO and Founder of Shaan-e-Pakistan, unveiled the memento of the Fashion Summit 2021 – ‘PAKISTAN KAY DHAAGAY’. Elaborating on the philosophy behind this, Ms. Nassr stated, “Pakistan is known for its top-notch textiles. We cater to fashion giants around the globe and thus, textile builds ties for this country with the rest of the world. As a director of Shaan-e-Pakistan, we will continue to bring cultures together while also showcasing our country’s hospitality. Our aim is to use this medium of textile to connect people, exchange visions of iconic visionaries for the betterment of Pakistan.”

The event included insightful fashion discourses included subjects like, ‘The Ins and Outs of Fashion & Design’, ‘Fashion in the Digital World’, ‘The Business, Crafts and Showmanship of Fashion’ and ‘Fashion’. Notable speakers from the Summit included iconic personalities; the likes of Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Humayun Alamgir, Maliha Rehman, Tabish Khoja, Sadaf Malaterre, Shamaeel Ansari, Huma Adnan, Farah Talib Aziz, Buraq Shabbir, Mushk Kaleem, Umar Sayeed, Nadia Hussain, Zoha Danial, Asad Hussain, Mishayl Naek, Sidra Khalid, Tanveel Azam, Anisa Rashid Khan, Ayesha Fahd and Fahd Nassr, Imran Kureishi and Amal Qadri. Each discussion was followed by an interactive Question & Answer session. Anoushey Ashraf and Hira Hussain were moderators for the panel discussions. The event also saw a unique fashion presentation curated by Designer Huma Adnan.

The setup for the Fashion Summit was specifically developed keeping all COVID SOPs in check, including social distancing in an outdoor venue with ample room for guests. Wearing masks was made mandatory for all attendees.

Talking at the Summit, Nassr commented, “The main aim of promoting Pakistani culture through untiring efforts has always been part of my journey. Giving back to my community is my priority and has been a personal responsibility. However, I strongly feel that together via collaborations and unity, we can rise higher every passing day. From an economic perspective this will not only help provide opportunities for various artists but will also open more avenues for the industry as whole.

Today, at the fashion summit we have gathered together not just to spearhead serious dialogue around sustainability, responsibility, but also to explore the business of Pakistani Fashion and Textile and to understand the future consumers. We hope, this will further develop into a supportive platform for aspiring and existing fashion enthusiasts not just nationally but also on the international scape. I, Huma Nassr, am creating a fashion ring and proudly claim that fashion is a stronger subject than sports.

We as a nation have created countless legends in various fields including music, sports, food but there still remains small vacuums that need to be filled in. We at Shaan-e-Pakistan aim to continue this Fashion Summit not just in every city of Pakistan but also explore cross-cultural collaborations with countries like Turkey, Sri Lanka and Dubai where we will InshAllah be inviting maestros from the international world of fashion to our beautiful county. Pakistan Zindabad!”

The official music score for the Fashion Summit titled ‘Chalta Ja’ has been created by Hussain Dossa featuring Shehroze Hussain. Official partners for SEP Fashion Summit 2021 include Novacolor by Nasr Khan, Dolce Vita Home and Aaj Tv. The event is scheduled to be broadcasted exclusively on Aaj Network. More details regarding SEP Phygital Fashion Summit 2021 will be disclosed at a later date.

Shaan-e-Pakistan Limited aims at creating a cultural exchange between countries through Art, Music, Fashion and Food. We aspire to not only promote established and emerging local talent but also have an ongoing collaborative with international artisans from world over. This ensures an added value on board and adds to the positive image of Pakistan.

Nassr intends towards a prosperous Pakistan through effective propagation of ideas and creativity in all domains. It is a platform driving universality and peace while celebrating all commonalities and differences alike.