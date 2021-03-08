Saboor expresses gratitude for fans and friends over birthday wishes

Renowned film and television actress Saboor Aly expressed gratitude for the fans, friends and family for wishing her sweet birthday wishes.

Saboor Aly who gained popularity for her remarkable performance in Gul-o-Gulzar took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her birthday celebration with a beautiful message for her fans, friends and family members.

She wrote: “Thank you all for the for the wonderful birthday wishes. I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it!”.

She also said: “Thanks for making me feel so special” followed by heart emoji.

“I’m nothing without my Family, Friends and Fans. I love you all”, she concluded.

The actress on March 3, 2021 marked her 26th birthday and received love and congratulation messages.