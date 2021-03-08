Armeena wishes Intl’ Women’s Day ‘to every incredible woman’

Actress Armeena Khan has shared a special message for the incredible women in her life on International Women’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan shared her picture and used the hashtag of “Tum Mazboot Ho” to give special message to the women.

She wrote: ” Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women! May you all get all the happiness and fortune you deserve. Stay strong and independent. #TumMazbootHo,”.

The rights activists and women are holding rallies and gatherings today to mark International Women’s Day in different cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad and many others.

On the other hand, the religious groups and clerics are also marking the same day with slogan: “Haya Day”.