Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 9 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 85300 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 9 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 99500 Rs. 91208 Rs. 87063 Rs. 74625 per 10 Gram Rs. 85300 Rs. 78191 Rs. 74638 Rs. 63975 per Gram Gold Rs. 8530 Rs. 7819 Rs. 7464 Rs. 6398

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.