Shibli terms Imran Khan upright, brave leader

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again proved that he is a true, upright and brave leader who does not compromise on his principles.

In a tweet on Saturday, the information minister said today the philosophy of ‘honouring the note’ and the bad intentions of opposition parties are defeated and Imran Khan emerged victorious, for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty.

Shibli Faraz thanked all the members of the National Assembly, especially those belonging to the coalition parties, who have reposed confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister. The government, he said, would make all-out efforts for achieving the ultimate goal of Pakistan’s development and prosperity and solution of the people’s problems. With the grace of Allah Almighty, the government would come up to the expectations of the nation, he added.