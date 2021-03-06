Kim Kardashian ‘doing well’ after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has taken her time to sort things out in her life after seeking divorce from Kanye West.

The reality TV star is “taking things slowly” as revealed by an insider recently.

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” the source told Us Weekly. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

A separate insider informed the outlet, “[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counselling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

Earlier, it was revealed that despite the end of her marriage, Kim is “really trying to keep the peace” with the rapper.

“Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” the source added. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”