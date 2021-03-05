UBL selects PTCL for Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) signed an agreement, for the hosting of UBL’s primarysite at PTCL’s purpose-built Tier -3 certified Data Center facility in Karachi.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group and Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO, UBL, along with senior officials from both companies, at the UBL Head Office in Karachi.

PTCL is providing UBL a state-of-the-art purpose built data center with precise and control environment, which is equipped with latest technology of networks and IT fabric architecture.With this partnership, PTCL will enable UBL to have the highest levels of security, resilience and flexibility for its infrastructure.

On the occasion,Mr. Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, said, “We are glad to be a trusted partner of choice for UBL in providing them with a modern, safe and reliable facility to meet their business and IT needs. PTCL endeavours to provide innovative solutions to its corporate customers that enables them to be agile and dependable for their customers. Being a national carrier, our focus is to empower our customers for meeting their objectives and further support them in their business growth.”

Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL added, “As the ‘Best Digital Bank’ of Pakistan, UBL has always pioneered the use of state-of-the-art technologies. We continue to provide our customers the best in class solutions, in a secure and reliable environment. This partnership will go a long way in implementing our strategic priorities, which include operational efficiency and customer centricity.”

PTCL continues to provide robust IT solutions and services to its enterprise customers that enables them to work with efficiency while their data remains safe and secure.