Pakistan Super League in danger as 3 more players test positive

Pakistan Super League’s future in risk as three more players test positive for the COVID-19. Pakistan Cricket Board in a media release stated that it is confirmed that three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days.

The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.

The HBL PSL 6 organizing committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided.

Earlier an Islamabad United player testing positive sent waves of concern among the players and management. Fawad Ahmed was isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Following the positive test PCB held a press conference stating that it is ensuring the security of the bio secure bubble. PCB officials further added PCB has has conducted 244 PCR tests of players and officials out of which 3 are positive. Out of the 3, 2 foreign players tested positive and one local official.