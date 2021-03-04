COAS, Qatari commander discuss enhanced defence cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend Qatar.

The Chief of Army Staff said this during a meeting with Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen, Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces, who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation, including Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed, said the ISPR statement.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with Qatar.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier on February 22, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting. Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

The COAS reiterated that both countries share a great history, cordial relations and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.