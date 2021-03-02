PM meets lawmakers, finally

It’s good that Prime Minister Imran Khan held back-to-back meetings with parliamentarians, but once again he’s drawing criticism for lending them an ear only when he needs their loyalty very urgently. Such interaction should in fact be a regular feature of any parliamentary democracy, especially in the time of an administration that gave it so much importance on the campaign trail. One striking feature of the previous PML-N government was that the prime minister’s visits to parliament were so rare that they made for breaking news on prime time television. It was Imran Khan that made a very strong case of leaders being answerable to the people. And since the way to do that in a democracy is through parliament, the PTI leader promised to make himself available to hear everyone out.

That is why when he indulges lawmakers from his own party and some very crucial allies only at times of elections, when some bill needs to be bulldozed through the national assembly, at the time of the annual budget, or when everyone is required to fall in line for the Senate election, they are bound to feel somewhat alienated and let down. Therefore his political advisors should make a point of making sure that he gives more time to the real backbone of his government.

Still, the prime minister has decided to spearhead the Senate campaign himself in the correct manner. Addressing grievances, if any, of lawmakers is the way to make progress in this system. His advisors must also ensure that whatever promises have been made to legislators over the past few days are honoured. For one of the complaints that this government draws quite regularly is that while it is very forthcoming when it comes to understanding problems and issuing directives to solve them, it is not as good at following up on such matters and making sure the job is done. That, too, is something that his team is going to have to work on. His efforts seem to have soothed strained nerves for the time being, and important allies have also assured him of their support in the Senate elections, but for long term progress such meetings will have to become far more common. After all, it’s when all players can approach the captain with all their concerns that the team plays as one strong unit. *