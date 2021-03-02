Paul Stirling strikes as Islamabad rout Quetta by six wickets

KARACHI: Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium here on Tuesday evening. Chasing target of 157, Paul Stirling hammered a scintillating knock of 56 as Islamabad raced home for the loss of four wickets. Alex Hales 23, Rohail Nazir 34 and Shadab Khan 21 were the other run getters for Islamabad. Stirling brought up his half-century in just fifth over off 21 balls as his exploits with the bat saw Islamabad gather runs at a staggering 13 an over. He laid the perfect foundation for the run chase with a 76-run opening stand with Hales (23 off 13) as Islamabad chased down the target with three overs spare. Hales was the first batsman to depart and Stirling followed him to the pavilion after scoring a knock embellished with eight fours and two sixes. Both openers were clean bowled by leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood – the most successful bowler for Quetta with two for 29 in four overs. Rohail, playing his first match in the PSL 6, showed glimpse of class, as the wicketkeeper-batsman made 34 off 28, laced with four fours and a six. He knitted a 37-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Shadab (21 off 17, two fours).

Earlier, Quetta’s opening order collapsed in the power play, however, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (54) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) led the way from then onwards — which was not enough. Islamabad’s bowlers played well, with Faheem Ashraf picking up three wickets and conceding only 11 runs, while Hasan Ali took two and Shadab claimed one. Faheem bowled impeccable lengths after Shadab opted to field after winning the toss. Right-arm fast Hasan accounted for Saim Ayub (five off three) and Faf du Plessis (17 off 11, three fours), while Faheem accounted for Cameron Delport (one off three) and Azam Khan (four off nine). Another captain’s innings from Sarfaraz, however, rescued the sinking ship and helped Quetta to a respectable total as he stroked his fifth PSL fifty. Sarfaraz with Ben Cutting (23 off 17, two fours and one six) knitted a 30-run partnership for the fifth wicket and contributed 63 runs for the sixth wicket with Nawaz (31 not out off 29, one four, one six). Quetta, after having played four matches in the PSL 6, are winless in the tournament.

Today’s Matches

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi at 2:00 pm

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 pm