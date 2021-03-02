Shaan Shahid plays an ISI officer in upcoming film ‘Zarrar’

Shaan Shahid has confirmed that his new action-thriller ‘Zarrar’ will be released this year.

“The biggest news for our Pakistani film industry,” said the actor, thanking the government for reopening cinemas from March 15.

‘Zarrar’ was slated to release in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The trailer for ‘Zarrar’ was dropped in April last year. Shaan plays a member of the ISI’s special unit in the film, with an objective to wipe out threats to the country.

The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz.

‘Zarrar’ has been written and directed by Shaan and shot in Pakistan, Turkey and England. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.