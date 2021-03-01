Kamil Al-Awadhi Takes up Role at IATA

Geneva– The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) new Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East (AME), Kamil Al-Awadhi, took up his position today.

“This is the most challenging time for air transport—in AME and around the world. The top priority is reconnecting the world when governments are able to safely re-open borders without travel restrictions and the immediate action is supporting governments in establishing benchmarks and plans for an orderly resumption of service.

The crisis has also reinforced our determination to tackle some major issues—reducing emissions, modernizing process, and reforming air traffic management.

Under my watch, IATA will continue to be a driving force for a safe, reliable and sustainable aviation sector. By connecting people and businesses aviation is a catalyst for prosperity across the region,” said Al-Awadhi.

Al-Awadhi will lead IATA’s activities across the AME from its regional offices in Amman, Jordan. He succeeds Muhammad Albakri, who has been appointed as IATA’s Senior Vice President for Customer, Financial and Digital Services.