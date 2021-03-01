Islamabad United player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for coronavirus, match delayed

Monday night’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been delayed after leg spinner Fawad Ahmed returned a positive test for Covid-19.

Ahmed had showed symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated, his franchise Islamabad United said. Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested. The start of the game, which was scheduled for 7.30pm local time, has been pushed back to 9pm.

One of our players, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately put in isolation two days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play,” the team said, wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocol, the player tested positive will remain in isolation until two of his tests return negative in the coming 10 days.

A night before the PSL kicked off on February 20, a player had tested positive for the coronavirus, the PCB had confirmed, adding that he had earlier showed symptoms of the virus and stayed in isolation.