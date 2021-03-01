Shafqat Mahmood congratulates Lahore Qalandars on the thrilling victory

Shafqat Mahmood congratulated Lahore Qalandars after their exciting contest against the Karachi Kings on Sunday. Qalandars beat their archrivals by six wickets in the last over thriller.

Qalandars chased down the target of 187 letting Sharjeel Khan’s belligerent and thrashing knock of 67 off 39 balls to vain. The federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood took it to Twitter to express his congratulations to the winning team.

Cricket is the real victor, said Shafqat Mahmood

Congratulations Lahore Qalanders. Brilliant chase. Well fought out till the end by Karach Kings. Great match. Cricket is the real victor — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) February 28, 2021

The minister congratulated Lahore and lauded them over the brilliant chase. He also appreciated Karachi Kings for putting up a tough fight.

The contest between Lahore and Karachi has always proven to be a great game of cricket and this match lived up to its reputation. In total, the two arch-rivals have played 12 matches, of which Karachi Kings bagged seven and Lahore Qalandars has now secured five.