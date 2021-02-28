Ameesha shuts down ‘ridiculous rumours, gossip’ after being accused of defrauding producer

Actor Ameesha Patel on Saturday tweeted that people needed to “get a life” and stop spreading rumours about her, a day after news of her allegedly defrauding a producer surfaced online. According to Firstpost, Ameesha Patel has been accused by producer Ajay Kumar Singh of having him invest in a film in 2017 titled Desi Magic and getting him to transfer Rs 2.5 crore in her bank account. The producer alleged that the actor didn’t return the amount despite later refusing to be a part of the film. Without mentioning the case, Ameesha took to Twitter to shut down “ridiculous rumours” about her. “As a public figure I wake up to hilarious n ridiculous rumours on the professional n personal front repeatedly I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly C’MON GUYS .. GET A LIFE!!!Enjoy every moment of Gods gift 2 us .. just like I’m doing,” the actor wrote. The said case was heard by the Jharkhand High Court earlier this week where both the parties were reportedly asked to settle the matter via mediation.













