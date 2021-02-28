Nasir Shah congratulates ‘The Democrats Panel’ on clean sweep in KUJ (Dastoor) Annual Elections

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has congratulated The Democrats Panel on the clean sweep in the annual elections of KUJ (Dastoor) and added that The Democrats’ panel’s victory in 17 seats is a testament to its popularity.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said ‘ I congratulate Presidential candidate Rashid Aziz, Vice Presidents Muhammad Aslam Khan, Wakil-ur-Rehman and Information Secretary Hamid Hussain on their victory.

I would like to extend greetings to Musa Kaleem as General Secretary, Syed Nabil Akhtar as Joint Secretary, Bilal Tahir as Treasurer and Muhammad Bilal Tahir as unopposed success .

He further added that all the 9 members of the Executive Council also deserve congratulations.

The Minister Information added that he believed that ‘The Democrats Panel’ would continue to work to solve journalists’ problems while maintaining its traditions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the welfare of journalists and strengthening of journalists’ organizations is an important part of our party’s ideology.

Provincial Information Minister said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued special directives to the Sindh government for addressing the problems of journalists

He assured ,the panel will continue to have the full support of the Sindh government.