Govt to turn dream of digital Pakistan into reality: Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is committed to materialising the dream of a digital Pakistan into a reality.

Addressing a press conference along with Senior Member of Punjab Board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar, on Saturday, Dr Firdous said that institutions are being redesigned with modern technology for creating ease in the lives of the people.

She said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is making serious efforts to implement the vision of PM Imran Khan and his efforts are yielding positive results. She said the government has created ease in the lives of the citizens by providing easy access to them about land record and other revenue matters. The government is determined to provide the due rights of the people at their doorstep, she said.

The special assistant said that in order to change the system, it is necessary to change the laws and only a bold and brave leadership like Imran Khan can take such decisions and introduce historical reforms. The government is taking practical measures on a war footing basis to change the corrupt system and introduce a transparent system, she said.

The people were hoodwinked in the name of politics and the former rulers remained busy flourishing their businesses; however, relief is being provided to the people by introducing new reforms and legislation, she further said. Dr Firdous said the PTI government is committed to fulfilling its promise of transfer of power to the grassroots level through the local government system as it will ensure resolution of peoples’ problems at their doorstep.

The SACM said that a few ‘numbardars’ from Jati Umrah paralysed the whole service delivery system. These elements used to dictate others for their vested political and personal interests. However, the incumbent government is committed to getting the country rid of such corrupt people. Dr Firdous alleged that both PPP and PML-N have joined hands over the Senate election in Punjab and the horse-trading has been transferred to Islamabad where Asif Zardari will engineer the Senate election results. The PTI believes that transparent election is the need of the hour and will make every effort to restore the respect of vote. The Senate is a sacred institution and it should not be polluted with corruption, she said.

Responding to a question, the SACM said that Maryam considered Hamza a worker whereas she thought of herself as a leader. It seems that the Sharif family will split into two groups of Maryam and Hamza and the tall claim of holding a long march has met a natural death.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Hayat Tarar said that the Board of Revenue is reviving the old traditions of revenue services by introducing historical institutional reforms based on information technology and is committed to providing transparent and prompt delivery of basic services to the people.

He further stated that open-courts are being held on the first working day of every month to provide prompt services to the people at tehsil and district level. He informed that so far 144,439 acres of land, worth more than Rs425 billion, have been retrieved from squatters.