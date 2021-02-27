Massod pays glowing tributes to defenders of country

While paying glowing tributes to the Armed Forces for effectively defending the frontiers of the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that courage, combat skills and professionalism displayed by the defenders on February 27, 2019, are an ample proof of their capability to teach a lesson to the aggressor.

The AJK president made these remarks in a message on the occasion of the second anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ conducted by Pakistan Air Force to retaliate against the Indian Air Force’s violation of the country’s sovereign territories on this day two years back.

“We salute our defenders who, two years ago, on this day delivered a telling blow against the aggressor and thwarted the enemy’s evil designs against the beloved country. We are proud of the bravery, combat skills, patriotism and professionalism of our armed forces,” he said. The AJK president went on to say that the shooting down of two Indian Air Force fighter jets and targeting of military installations after India violated the airspace of Pakistan was the most befitting response to the enemy for such an act of aggression.

This exceptional performance of the Pakistan Air Force, its combat prowess and higher professionalism against the enemy will not only be remembered in history but the enemy will also never forget it.