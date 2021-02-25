Isabelle and Sooraj Pancholi starrer ‘Time to Dance’ trailer out

The trailer of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi’s dance film ‘Time To Dance’ dropped on Thursday.

The film will hit the theatres on March 12.

In the trailer, Isabelle can be seen preparing for a dance competition along with her partner, but injures herself during one of the rehearsals. Her dance partner ditches her following the injury and soon Isabelle is left without a partner. Sooraj offers to be her dance partner and the duo then compete for the dance competition.

Sharing the trailer, Isabelle wrote on Instagram, “Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021.”

The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Isabelle, is directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa and produced by Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza. The star cast also includes Rajpal Yadav and Waluscha De Sousa. The movie will be the “1st time ballroom and Latin dancing in Indian cinema”.

Isabelle will also be seen in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’, also starring ‘Fukrey’ star Pulkit Samrat.