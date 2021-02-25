Hypocrisy thy name is PDM, says Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the other name of hypocrisy and duplicity.

In a tweet, the minister said that on one hand the opposition parties are making hue and cry over what they call rigging while on the other hand they are opposing the transparency in the electoral system. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing like a rock in the fight for truth.

Later talking to media persons, Shibli Faraz said opposition parties are representing the status quo for the continuation of sale and purchase of votes and horse trading in politics. He said that on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believes in strengthening of democracy and fair elections and intends transparency in the Senate elections. He said Imran Khan is striving for eradication of the practice of sale and purchase of votes and stood like a rock against the undemocratic practice.

He said that democracy would be strengthened if those candidates were elected who believed in party manifesto and philosophy of a party and not those who believed in power of money who would not only recover their own investment but also mint more money. Additionally, he said that real representatives of the people could not come to the parliament through the use of money.

Shibli Faraz said that the government also intends to introduce an electronic voting system in the general elections to ensure transparency, as in the past elections were marred by the allegations of rigging and malpractices. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allied parties are standing on the right side and history would highlight the representatives of ‘dark forces’ who wanted to open the door for horse trading in the elections.