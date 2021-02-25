Buzdar directs to ensure financial discipline, curtail expenditures

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for taking every possible step to ensure financial discipline and adopting out-of-box solutions to curtail recurring expenditures. The chief minister said this while chairing a meeting on Wednesday to review progress on the development projects in the province. The meeting was informed that tax collection ratio has increased up to 7 percent as compared to the previous year as taxes worth Rs1,047 billion were collected till January 2021 and Rs191 billion development funds were also issued. The chief minister directed to complete the ongoing schemes according to their stipulated period and asked the administrative secretaries to personally review progress on development schemes. Timely completion saves resources and facilitates the citizens, he maintained and made it clear that any delay will not be tolerated. The chief minister emphasised that an effective monitoring system is imperative for timely utilisation of funds, adding that the annual development programme (ADP) targets must be achieved at every cost. “I will soon visit the P&D department to review progress made on the ADP,” he said.













