MPAs will be suspended in case of dog biting incidents continue, orders SHC

KARACHI: If any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area will be suspended, the Sindh High Court‘s Sukkur Bench said Monday.

The judge went on to add that the MPAs would also be barred from voting in the Senate election over the dog biting incidents. It also warned that the concerned officers would be penalised and their salaries would be suspended if such incidents continued to happen.

During the hearing, the government officers also presented reports on which the court expressed discontent. The high court adjourned the hearing till March 16.

The judge further said that the salary of the concerned official in the area would also be stopped over any such incident and would be added to the provincial exchequer as surplus.

The government’s lawyer, however, opposed the idea of action against the lawmakers and said that they had nothing to do with the matter.

The judge, however, was not satisfied with the counselor’s remarks and said that they know who was getting commissions from the money earmarked for action against dog-bite incidents.