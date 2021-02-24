Boy’s arms, legs amputated due to an unusual COVID complication

A ten-year-old boy in the US underwent four amputations after developing a rare and serious condition linked to the coronavirus.

The young boy from Michigan had to get his arms and legs amputated after he developed a rare COVID complication. The complication named as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), is a new and rare condition that scientists have linked to COVID-19.

Dae’Shun Jamison was diagnosed with MIS-C in December, shortly after testing positive for coronavirus.

He had his right leg amputated on January 15, and underwent surgery again on February 22 to get his left leg and both hands amputated. “They told me that he had MIS-C and I didn’t understand what it was. I’ve never heard of this, didn’t have a clue about it,” Dae-Shun’s mother Brittney Autman said.

“We see it happen in children that are otherwise healthy, so it does make it very challenging,” Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, said.

Not much known about the complication

Doctors are trying to figure out more about MIS-C because the illness is new like COVID-19. Experts are still learning about the condition, and do not yet know what causes it. However, 99 per cent of the people who have developed MIS-C did so after contracting COVID-19, with the other 1 per cent having developed it after being around someone with COVID-19.

“Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.