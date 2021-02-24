NEPRA releases report on power breakdown

434553_2767629_nepra_akhbarThe National Electric Power Regulatory Authority(NEPRA) on Tuesday released inquiry report on major power breakdown in thecountry.

On January 9, Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi andLahore, had suffered a massive power breakdown.As per the report, Guddu Power Station tripped at 11.41 pm due to humanerror. “Though development work was underway at the station, SOPs werecompletely neglected, which resulted in a massive breakdown.”The officials responsible for not taking steps for improvement in theNational Transmission and Dispatch Company’s (NTDC) system were also named.The action which was supposed to be taken were neglected, the report read.

The NEPRA in its recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future hasurged for vast study for energy saving. The authority has urged to takeprecautionary measures to avoid power breakdowns in the future.NTDC, K-Electric and other power plants have been directed to putprecautionary measures in place. Provision of electricity should be ensuredin case of any emergency-like situation.