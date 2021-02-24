State-sanctioned heinous crimes intensify in IIOJK: FO

Pakistan has urged the international community to play its role to address the systematic violence against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India has employed rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as instruments of state terrorism in the occupied territory. He said that these state-sanctioned heinous crimes have further intensified since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019. He said that incidents of systematic violence and mass rapes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been documented by a number of independent Commissions, human rights organizations, global media and civil society organizations, including the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. He said, “Today, we sadly remember the horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpora villages of IIOJK on this day in 1991.” He said the fateful day continues to remain a scar on collective memory of the international community. The spokesperson said lack of accountability of perpetrators and absence of justice for victims continue to define India’s deliberate disregard for rule of law and human rights. He said India has employed rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as instruments of state terrorism in the occupied territory. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said these state sanctioned heinous crimes have further intensified since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.













