Varun Dhawan turns into werewolf in horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’, sends greetings to ‘Roohi’

Horror fans will be delighted to hear about the new Bollywood horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film directed by Amar Kaushik will be the third addition to the Maddock Films ‘Horror Universe’ after horror hit ‘Stree’ and the upcoming film ‘Roohi’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

The supernatural film is still mid-shoot and will release on April 14, 2022. To build up excitement ahead of its release, the makers recently posted an announcement teaser on social media. In the teaser, a shirtless Varun is seen standing atop a cliff under the full moon. He is then seen transforming into a werewolf and letting out a loud howl while doing so. The spine-chilling background score adds to the intrigue of the teaser.

Bollywood’s first werewolf Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the teaser with his fans. In the caption, he wrote, “#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko. In theatres, 14 TH April 2022”. Leading lady Kriti Sanon also shared the teaser on her Instagram page with the same caption. The supernatural horror film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.