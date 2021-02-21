Megan Fox hits out at fake post claiming she is against wearing masks

Megan Fox denied ever making a statement about mask-wearing after an apparently fake post claiming to be from her was shared online.

A screenshot purporting to show Transformers actress Fox’s Instagram account appeared on Twitter. It addressed not wearing a mask and included the statement: “It is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe.”

After it was widely shared, Twitter users began to claim it was fake. Fox, 34, has now confirmed it was not from her account.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks.

“Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.

“The internet is so FUN.”

Fox is currently dating the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

The couple was first spotted together in May last year, leading Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they had separated late in 2019 after 10 years of marriage. Fox and Green have three sons together.

Machine Gun Kelly said it was love at first sight when he spotted Fox, while she compared their relationship to “like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire”.

She said: “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”