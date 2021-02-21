What Comes Next for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may be single again, but don’t expect her to Eat, Pray, Love in the coming days. After all, the ink has barely dried on the divorce papers. Hours after filing for divorce from Kanye West, E! News can report she plans to spend the coming days with her family members.

At the moment, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble appear to be enjoying the warm weather at the momager’s Palm Springs, Calif. home, where the Kylie Cosmetics guru has posted to Instagram from in recent days. Meanwhile, little sister Kendall Jenner was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, proving that those closest to Kim are never too far away if she’s in need of some extra TLC.

It only makes sense that Kim will spend these next few days with her sisters, who a source previously described as her “support system.” As for the days leading up to Kim officially filing for divorce, a source tells E! News exclusively her relationship with Kanye didn’t combust dramatically. If anything, their romance came to a simmer slowly, with the source describing, “It became very clear that they did not have similar lifestyles or viewpoints.”

“There was no dramatic final moment between them recently where she said, ‘This is it.'” The insider continues, “They decided a while ago that they were going to do this and go their separate ways.”

The source also confirms Kim and Kanye aren’t exactly on speaking terms, but it’s not because they’re at odds. Instead, the insider simply says, “It’s over and there’s nothing more to say.” Since their divorce was “a long time coming,” according to the source, there are very few details left for Kim and Kanye to iron out in terms of custody arrangements and finances.

“They have agreed on joint custody and plan to co-parent.” The insider explains, “She wanted everything to be figured out before she actually filed the papers, but the marriage has been over for a while.”

Now that all is said and done, Kim is understandably feeling mixed emotions: “Although it’s very sad, it’s also a relief.” And no matter what, the source insists, “They both want what is best for the kids and will always be a family.”