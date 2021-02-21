PTI team meets MQM-P, GDA leaders to discuss Senate polls

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying for Senate elections to be held in a transparent manner as the party is answerable to its voters.

He said this on Sunday while talking to the media persons along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders after a delegation of PTI arrived at MQM-P office to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and the Senate elections. According to details, both parties deliberated upon the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asad Umar said that they discussed key issues with the MQM-P, adding that election doesn’t only occur between two candidates but their parties also get involved in it. “We want to take our allied parties onboard.

He said that a free and transparent election is the manifesto of the PTI. He said that PTI is a democratic party and everyone has one’s own opinion and the government is working with its allies to strengthen democracy in the country. Replying to a question, he said what Sindh government is doing is only reflecting victimisation of the political opponents. MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari said that a talk on votes regarding Senate polls was carried out with the government delegation. He said that reservations on the census results were also raised in the meeting.

Sabzwari said that the talks with the government delegation were held in a pleasant environment and the written agreements between both the parties were reviewed.

Earlier, a delegation of PTI comprising federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar and Muhammad Mian Soomro called on the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. During the meeting, the progress on federal government-funded development projects under Karachi Transformation Plan came under discussion. Asad Umer on this occasion said the federation is doing beyond its responsibilities for the development of Karachi.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that there are special instructions of the Prime Minister for the development of Karachi and all projects will be completed well in time. Federal Minister Mian Muhammad Soomro said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the development of the province is a good step. Later, the delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf including Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Muhammad Mian Soomro, and Fauzia Arshad met with MQM-Pakistan.

Later, the delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf also met with the head of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Pir Pagara. During the visit, the matters of the upcoming Senate election were discussed.