Drawing room politics won’t resolve Kashmir issue: Masood

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to take full control of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in order to again win the parliamentary elections in 2024, and if he succeeds in his treacherous plan, Kashmir would become just a dream for Pakistan.

“If the Kashmir issue had been resolved through drawing room politics, the UN Security Council, White House and 10-Downing Street would have resolved it long ago,” he said, adding, “We would have to come out in streets and squares and pay heed to the cries rising from Srinagar, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch.”

He was addressing a webinar organised by the UK-based Hidayat TV and CNI News. The webinar was also addressed by former member of the European Parliament and sitting member of the British House of Lords, Lords Wajid Khan, President Tehrik-e-Kashmir UK Faheem Kayani and the TV anchor Syed Abid Kazmi.

The state president said that the Kashmiri people would never forget those who are helping them in the current environment of distress or those who are raising their voice throughout the world. He maintained that at present, the Kashmiri people are being killed, their children are being slaughtered, and their daughters are being molested before their eyes, and they are forced to die of starvation by depriving them of their land, business and livelihood.

Khan asserted that what Modi is doing, is going to turn the whole of India into another Kashmir where the Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and the Christians feel themselves to be insecure. “The same was done by the German Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler to Jews, Roma nomads, and Hungarian and Polish citizens, and when his brutalities had crossed all limits, the world had to jointly fight a war against him on the cost of hundreds of thousands of human lives,” he added. The AJK president said that the only option to defeat Modi and rid the Kashmiri people of his repression is that we turn the Kashmir liberation movement into an international campaign of human rights and civil liberties, and at the same time, use our politics, diplomacy and media to disseminate the voice of Kashmiri people in every nook and corner of the world.