Produced under the banner of MD Productions, Hum TV’s newest drama serial ‘Phaans’ is written by Samina Ijaz and directed by Ahmed Kamran. The serial features the stunning Zara Noor Abbas, Yashma Gill, Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh in lead roles and Ali Tahir, Arjumand Rahim, Zain Afzal and others in supporting characters. Like most of Hum TV’s content, ‘Phaans’ is made to impact society in a powerful way. The serial addresses key social issues, topics and taboos associated with these issues while creating relatable characters that will leave an unforgettable impression on the audience. The serial is set to air every Saturday at 8pm on Hum TV.













